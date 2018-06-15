Sanders hits back at report she’s planning to leave White House

Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP

Andy Sharp, Bloomberg News • June 15, 2018 9:25 am

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter to hit back at a CBS News report that said she’s preparing to leave her position by the end of the year.

“Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future?” she wrote. “I love my job and am honored to work for” President Donald Trump.

Sanders told friends she plans to depart at year’s end, CBS reported, citing unnamed sources inside the White House and close to the administration. The TV network said it sought comment from the spokeswoman. While Sanders didn’t explicitly deny the report, she said that CBS didn’t speak to her before running the story.

Sanders has become the public face of the Trump administration since being promoted to press secretary following the resignation of Sean Spicer. She’s the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, and managed her father’s presidential campaign before crossing over to the Trump camp.

CBS also reported that principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah is considering leaving his role.

