UMaine gives women’s hockey coach three-year extension after historic season

BDN | File BDN | File

June 14, 2018 4:22 pm

ORONO, Maine — Richard Reichenbach directed the University of Maine women’s hockey team to the best season in program history last winter. His reward is a contract extension.

UMaine interim athletics director Jim Settele announced recently that Reichenbach has agreed to a three-year extension.

“I am honored and humbled to sign an extension at UMaine,” Reichenbach said in a press release. “To work around the character of people and continue to push for excellence is a dream come true at Maine where hockey is large part of the culture on campus and around the state.

During his fifth season as UMaine’s head coach, Reichenbach led the Black Bears to a 19-14-5 record, including a 11-9-4 mark in Hockey East.

UMaine had been picked to finish last in the preseason coaches’ poll, but claimed third place in the regular-season standings. The Black Bears attained a national ranking for six weeks while establishing a program record for wins.

The Black Bears also earned the program’s first-ever playoff victory, its first playoff series win (against Boston University) and advanced to the Hockey East semifinals where UMaine lost to eventual champion Northeastern.

Reichenbach was named the New England Hockey Writers Division I Coach of the Year after earning Women’s Hockey East Coach of the Year honors.

“Our program is an excellent position to continue to grow and reach new levels and as a staff we can not wait to get back on the ice with our dedicated, diverse, driven student-athletes that we are fortunate enough to work with every day,” Reichenbach said.

Nelson named preseason All-American

University of Maine football player Mozai Nelson has been named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America Second Team as a special teams performer.

Nelson earned All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team recognitions as a special teams player last season. He made 16 tackles and blocked two punts, starting on each of the Black Bears’ special teams units throughout the season.

Husson lands Hoglund

Maja Hoglund, a defender from Uppsala, Sweden, has committed to compete for the Husson University women’s soccer team starting next season.

Hoglund played for her club, Gamla Upsala Sportklubb, throughout her high school career. She was named the captain for her final two years, helping the team finish second and third, respectively.

Hoglund, the first player in program history from Sweden, plans to study mass communications.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.