Reward offered for info on vandalism at new HS construction site

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • June 14, 2018 2:02 pm

The Sanford Police Department and Hutter Construction are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible for the arson and vandalism at the new Sanford High School construction site on Monday.

Sanford Superintendent David Theoharides says the vandals drove a scissor lift into the framing, broke a window, spilled paint on the floors, and set multiple small fires. He says it’s a $120,000 setback.

[Vandalism at new high school may delay start of fall classes]

The initial school opening was supposed to be Aug. 1, then it was pushed back to the 15th, but Theoharides is fearful they won’t open the new school building until Christmas time.

School is set to begin the first week in September. They’ll decide this Friday whether there will be a delay.

[3 fires set at site of Maine’s most expensive school construction project ever]

If you have information, please contact Detective Colleen Adams at (207) 324-9170 ext.: 226 or by email at Cjadams@Sanfordmaine.org.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.