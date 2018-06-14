Police locate 38-year-old Shapleigh man

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service Courtesy of Maine Warden Service

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 14, 2018 12:58 pm

Updated: June 14, 2018 2:44 pm

A 38-year-old Shapleigh man who went missing Wednesday night was found safe not far from where he was last seen, authorities said.

A Maine game warden using a K9 search dog found Michael Lauziere on Thursday afternoon in Shapleigh, about a half of a mile from where he was last spotted on a local road, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden’s Service.

He appeared to be healthy but will be examined by medical personnel, he said.

Lauzier went missing around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, and was last seen near 166 Deering Ridge Road. Game wardens and the York County Sheriff’s Office launched a search for him that ended less than a day later.

