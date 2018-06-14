School board to vote on new teacher contract, end to yearlong impasse

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 14, 2018 5:07 pm

The Westbrook School Board will vote on a new contract for teachers in the district Thursday, nearly a year after their previous contract ran out.

Teachers have been rallying for a new contract over the last couple months in hopes of bringing more attention to their concerns and convincing the school committee to reach a settlement on a new contract.

The school committee is expected to have a final vote on the contract Thursday.

“It’s been a long and difficult process for everyone involved, for the school committee, for the teachers, for the administration,” said Westbrook Superintendent Peter Lancia. “I’m just really glad it’s coming to an end. I think we have a fair contract that will be offered and hopefully signed tonight.”

For this entire school year, teachers in Westbrook have been working without a contract. They’ve been negotiating a new contract since March of 2017.

Teachers and staff have had several rallies outside of the schools in the district since early May. They also showed up to a school board meeting to push for a new contract.

Teachers say they’re not asking for more money, instead they’re asking for better working conditions.

They say their number one priority is making sure students get what they need and they have seen no changes in what they’re asking for.

Their contract is the same as one that was approved three years ago. The contract covers more than 250 Westbrook school employees.

Details on what the new contract includes has not been released.

The Westbrook School Board had a first vote on the new contract Wednesday. A final vote is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Westbrook High School.

