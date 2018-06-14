New England
June 14, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Shawn Moody | Ranked-Choice Voting
New England

WWII vet evicted from Boston apartment despite family paying rent

Google, Inc. | BDN
Google, Inc. | BDN
Patricia White Apartments
The Associated Press

A 95-year-old World War II veteran recovering from pneumonia has lost all of his belongings after he was evicted from his Boston apartment, despite his family paying two months’ rent in advance.

WCVB-TV reports that the family of Ilya Levin made the discovery Monday.

Levin has been recovering from pneumonia in a rehab facility, but the family says he intended to return to the city-owned housing in the city’s Brighton neighborhood. They still have his apartment keys and paid advance rent.

Eugene Levin says the man had photos of his parents that died during the Holocaust inside the apartment, but they’re all gone. The only thing that remains is Ilya Levin’s uniform.

The management company has not responded to requests for comment.

The mayor’s office is looking into the matter.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like