WWII vet evicted from Boston apartment despite family paying rent

Google, Inc. | BDN Google, Inc. | BDN

The Associated Press • June 14, 2018 8:05 am

A 95-year-old World War II veteran recovering from pneumonia has lost all of his belongings after he was evicted from his Boston apartment, despite his family paying two months’ rent in advance.

WCVB-TV reports that the family of Ilya Levin made the discovery Monday.

Levin has been recovering from pneumonia in a rehab facility, but the family says he intended to return to the city-owned housing in the city’s Brighton neighborhood. They still have his apartment keys and paid advance rent.

Eugene Levin says the man had photos of his parents that died during the Holocaust inside the apartment, but they’re all gone. The only thing that remains is Ilya Levin’s uniform.

The management company has not responded to requests for comment.

The mayor’s office is looking into the matter.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.