Woman whose Great Danes were seized avoids jail time

The Associated Press • June 14, 2018 5:48 pm

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A woman who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion will serve no jail time, but is responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for their care until they find new homes.

Christina Fay has been convicted this year of 17 animal cruelty charges. Prosecutors initially had recommended a yearlong jail sentence, but a judge suspended that for twice monthly therapy sessions.

The judge on Thursday also had determined that one dog should be euthanized after seriously injuring a caretaker. Homes will be found for 78 dogs. Fay is allowed to keep two dogs.

Fay said afterward she felt “gutted,” adding, “I lost everything I love.”

The 60-year-old Fay had pleaded not guilty.

