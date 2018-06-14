New England
June 14, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | CMP | Sanford High School
New England

Woman whose Great Danes were seized avoids jail time

Elizabeth Frantz | AP
Elizabeth Frantz | AP
In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Christina Fay, of Wolfeboro, attends District Court at the Carroll County Superior Courthouse in Ossipee, N.H. Fay, who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion is expected back in court to learn her sentence. Fay will serve no jail time, but is responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for their care until they find new homes.
The Associated Press

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A woman who was found guilty of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion will serve no jail time, but is responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for their care until they find new homes.

Christina Fay has been convicted this year of 17 animal cruelty charges. Prosecutors initially had recommended a yearlong jail sentence, but a judge suspended that for twice monthly therapy sessions.

The judge on Thursday also had determined that one dog should be euthanized after seriously injuring a caretaker. Homes will be found for 78 dogs. Fay is allowed to keep two dogs.

Fay said afterward she felt “gutted,” adding, “I lost everything I love.”

The 60-year-old Fay had pleaded not guilty.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like