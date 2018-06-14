New England
June 14, 2018
New England

Car crashes into, damages monument for slain MIT officer

Charles Krupa | AP
Two guests lay roses on the Collier Memorial at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass., Wednesday, April 29, 2015. MIT has dedicated the permanent memorial in honor of campus police Officer Sean Collier, who was slain by the Boston Marathon bombers.
The Associated Press

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A car has crashed into a memorial for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer killed by the Boston Marathon bombers.

Police say the memorial to Officer Sean Collier on the MIT campus in Cambridge sustained “minor surface damage” when the car struck it at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 52-year-old driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name was not immediately made public.

The crash is under investigation, but a police spokesman says the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and the crash does not appear to be deliberate.

The memorial was put up in 2015. Collier was fatally shot on April 18, 2013, just days after three people died in two explosions at the marathon finish line.

 

Comments

