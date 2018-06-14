Nation
June 14, 2018
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Shawn Moody | Ranked-Choice Voting
Nation

Woman gets head stuck in tailpipe at Minnesota music festival

The Associated Press

A young woman endured an exhaust-ing ordeal when she got her head stuck in a truck’s oversized tailpipe at a Minnesota music festival.

Firefighters used a power saw to free the woman from her predicament at last weekend’s Winstock Music Festival in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis. Video of the rescue was posted on Facebook.

KARE-TV reports that it’s unknown how she ended up with her head in the tailpipe, but alcohol may have been a factor: The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says she was cited for underage drinking and escorted out.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like