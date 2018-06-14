Brawl near Lewiston park leaves one critically injured, police say

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 14, 2018 12:02 pm

LEWISTON, Maine — One person is in critical condition, after police say more than two dozen people got into a fight Tuesday.

Lewiston police say it happened near Kennedy Park.

“I couldn’t count how many [people] were jumping on top of me, but every time I went to get up and run away, they kept kicking me down,” William Heutz, who said he was involved in the fight and had scars on his hands and face, told CBS 13.

Kennedy Park is still a powder keg of emotion after witnesses described seeing an all-out brawl right next to the park, all because some say there are groups of people assaulting residents at night around the area.

Tensions continued Wednesday, when people involved in the fight Tuesday night confronted other residents in the area, specifically with BB guns.

Police were called to the scene and broke up the crowd.

No one was hurt Wednesday, but emotions are high as people recall the events of Tuesday night, with some saying the police need to be more involved.

“I’m shaking right now, I can’t even stand still,” one witness told CBS 13. “It’s heartbreaking. … All we do is hate, hate, hate. And we don’t even do anything. They just pull up and act like punks. You could just be riding your board down here and they could act like punks.”

Neighbors who live near the park say they fear all the violence.

Police say there is no current update on the man in critical condition.

