Waterville mayor who survived recall wants apology, reimbursement

Image courtesy of Central Maine Community Access Television Image courtesy of Central Maine Community Access Television

The Associated Press • June 14, 2018 3:07 pm

Related Stories Waterville mayor survives recall attempt

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Maine mayor who narrowly survived a recall effort in the wake of a tweet making fun of a Parkland, Florida, high school shooting survivor says he deserves an apology from his critics and said they should repay the city for the cost of the recall vote.

The attempt to recall Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro failed on Tuesday. He has been a source of controversy in Maine since April, when he posted a tweet that said “Eat it, Hogg” in reference to outspoken shooting survivor David Hogg.

To the People of Waterville, You did it. You rejected a divisive political agenda that sought to undo the… Posted by Nick Isgro on Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Isgro says people involved in the recall effort should apologize to him and reimburse the city for election costs. The Morning Sentinel reports the bid to recall Isgro failed by 91 votes.

Isgro posted on Facebook that city councilors and others who supported the recall “sowed division instead of cooperation.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.