Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

June 13, 2018 11:10 am

With rain forecast for the Greater Bangor area on Wednesday evening, the Maine Principals’ Association has moved up the starting time for the Class D North softball championship game.

Top seed Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook and No. 2 Penobscot Valley of Howland and will play beginning at 6 p.m. at Coffin Field in Brewer.