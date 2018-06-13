Local sports: scores, schedule; golf, harness racing, Little League results

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

June 13, 2018 10:09 pm

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

Class A

At Morton Field, Augusta

A7: No. 1 Bangor 5, No. 2 Oxford Hills 1

Class C

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

C7: No. 1 Houlton 10, No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Wednesday, June 13

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D

D7: No. 1 Fort Fairfield 4, No. 2 Bangor Christian 3

Class B

B7: No. 2 Brewer 4, No. 1 Ellsworth 2

State Championships

Saturday, June 16

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class A

Bangor (18-1) vs. No. 2 Gorham (15-4), 1 p.m.

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class B

Brewer (14-5) vs. Wells (17-2), 11 a.m.

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class C

Houlton (14-3) vs. Hall-Dale (18-1), 4:30 p.m.

At Mansfield Stadium, Bangor

Class D

Fort Fairfield (15-2) vs. Richmond (17-1), 3 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class A

A7: No. 2 Gorham 3, No. 4 Cheverus 2

Class C

C7: No. 1 Hall-Dale 4, No. 3 Maranacook 0

Wednesday, June 12

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class B

B7: No. 1 Wells 8, No. 3 Greely 3

Class D

D7: No. 2 Richmond 14, No. 1 Searsport 6

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

At Winslow

Class A

A7: No. 2 Oxford Hills 7, No. 1 Skowhegan 3

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class C

C7: No. 2 Narraguagus 4, No. 1 Bucksport 2 (9 inns.)

Wednesday, June 13

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class B

B7: No. 1 Brewer 6, No. 3 Oceanside 2

Class D

D7: No. 2 Penobscot Valley 7, No. 1 Southern Aroostook 2 (10 inns.)

State Championships

Saturday, June 16

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class C

Narraguagus (18-1) vs. Madison (19-0), 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Oxford Hills (16-3) vs. Scarborough (19-0), 4 p.m.

At Coffin Field, Brewer

Class D

Penobscot Valley (19-0) vs. Greenville (17-1), noon

Class B

Brewer (19-0) vs. Greely (13-7), 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Finals

Tuesday, June 12

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class A

A7: No. 1 Scarborough 4, No. 3 Thornton Acad. 3

Class C

C7: No. 1 Madison 15, No. 2 Sacopee Valley 7

Wednesday, June 13

At St. Joseph’s College, Standish

Class B

B7: No. 6 Greely 1, No. 4 Morse 0

Class D

D6: No. 1 Greenville 9, Buckfield 3

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS A

NORTH

Final

Wednesday, June 13

No. 2 Portland (12-1) at No. 1 Falmouth (12-1), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Regional Final

Wednesday, June 13

A5: No. 1 Thornton Academy 15, No. 2 Cape Elizabeth 6

CLASS B

Wednesday, June 13

Semifinals

B5: No. 3 Yarmouth (9-4) at No. 2 Brunswick (10-3), 7 p.m.

B6: No. 1 Greely 16, No. 4 Messalonskee 11

CLASS C

Tuesday, June 12

Semifinals

Class C

C5: No. 4 Waynflete 18, No. 1 North Yarmouth Academy 6

C6: No. 3 Lincoln Acad. 11, No. 2 Fryeburg Academy 10

State Championships

At Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Friday, June 15

Class C

No. 4 Waynflete (10-4) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Acad. (13-1)

GIRLS LACROSSE

CLASS A

NORTH

Wednesday, June 13

Regional Final

A5: No. 1 Falmouth 17, No. 2 Cheverus 5

South

Wednesday, June 13

Regional Final

A6: No. 2 Massabesic 10, No. 1 Kennebunk 9

CLASS B

Wednesday, June 13

Semifinals

B5:No. 3 Greely 9, No. 2 Cape Elizabeth 8

B6: No. 1 Yarmouth 17, No. 4 Messalonskee 10

CLASS C

Tuesday, June 12

Semifinals

C5: No. 2 St. Dominic 15, No. 6 Erskine Acad. 2

C6: No. 1 Lake Region 19, No. 4 Freeport 8

Golf

LOCAL

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Sweeps: Class A Gross: 1 Terry Whitney (37), 2 Paul Jasienowski (40), 3 tie Peter Hodgkins, Preston Ward (42); Net: 1 Jeff Dutch (33), 2 Rick Cronin (34), 3 tie Alan Blood, Harvey Peterson, Chris Tibbetts (37); Class B Gross: 1. Slim Peaslee (40), 2 Chad Otis (46), 3 David Riley (48), 4 Cecil Eastman (51); Net: 1 Duke Marston (34), 2 Bob Barrett (36), 3 tie Chip Curry, Greg Dutch, Bill Farris, Don Pendergast (37); Pins: Class A: 12 Terry Whitney 8-2; 18 Greg McDaniel 11-0; Class B: 12. Don Pendergast 24-0; 18 Duke Marston 30-9

Scotch Foursome — Gross: Preston Ward, Jenna Caler (35); Net: 1. (tie) Phil Bowen, Joan Bowen, Paul Jasienowski, Cindy Van Etten (29) 3. Tony Gilmore, Myndee Gilmore (30). 4. (tie) Scott Benzie, Shirley Caler, Peter Hodgkins, Sue Hodgkins, Bill Pickford, Annie Pickford, Greg Dutch, Lois Dutch (31)

At Dexter Muni GC

Mens Twilight League — Points: Ryan Wilks +5 Rick Sherburne, +3 Ray Mountain +3, Jimmy Costedio +2; Pins: No. 4 Matt Mountain 8-4, No. 8 Ryan Wilks 15-1

First Session Winners — Team 3: Jim Chapman, Ryan Wilks, Matt Mountain and Dick Hall

Ladies Day — Blind Draw: Jane Sigston, Pat Tobin 48, Mary Morancie, Rita Cushman 52; Pins: No. 4 Pat Tobin 10-11, No.11 Rita Cushman 2-5

At Pine Hill GC

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble: 1. Jim Nadeau, Scott Adams, Jon Hutchins, Stephan Williams, 29. 2. Steve Smith, Tim Daniels, John Arnold, Zach Brochu,30 (mc); 3. Chris Brochu, Bill Cross, Ryan McGregor, Will Eisworth, 30; 4. Alan Higgins, Thom Tardiff, Anthony Moore, A. Ireland, 31; 5. (tie).Larry Brooks, Matt Pushard, Tony Pinette, Roger White 32, Bob Denner, Adam Doody, Barry Defillip, Ken Hanscom, 32; Adam Freeman, Graig Carson, Joe Cyr, Bob Simmons 32; Craig Smith, Patrick McEwen, Ryan Hanscom, Tim Brochu 32; Larry Freeman, Dave Dumont, Tyler Brooks, Dana Wardwell, 32; Brandon Scovil, George Hayes, Shawn Sutherland, Craig Wooster 32; 11. Kolby Brooks, Eric White, Joe Quinn, Mike LaChance 35; Pins: No. 7. Adam Doody 25-0; No. 9. Joe Quinn 14-9

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Morning Scramble — 1. Rod Chase, Eric Stover, Bob Losurdo, 33; 2. George Vrabel, Gordon Holmes, Doug Wellington, 33; 3. Randy Kane, Paul Bakeman, Jack Austin,

Seth Grover, 35; 4. Gil Lacroix, Tim Savasuk, Gene Bowden, Larry Orcutt, 36; Pin: No. 6 Gordon Holmes 17-0

At Traditions GC

Men’s League — 1. Steve Godsoe, Mike Connolly, Don Payne, Joe Guaraldo, 29; 2. Terry Pangburn, Bob Leavitt, Nick Fox, 30; 3. Robbie Robinson, Mel McLay, Ron Goldstone, Bob Pentland, 31; 4. Jim Oreskovich, Dick Burger, Roger Therriault, 32. Pin: Terry Pangburn 36-0

At Rocky Knoll CC

Senior Stableford — Steve Newcomb, Tom Bryant, Lee Bemis, Gordon Warner +23; Larry Clark, Real Gendreau, Roger Tracy, Tom Torrey +21; Ray Campbell, Ted Rudnicki, Russ Van Arsdale +19; Pins: No. 5 Steve Newcomb 1-4; No. 7 Bill Taylor 20-11; No. 12 Bob Trudel 14-6; No. 17 Bob Trudel 10-8; High Stableford: Lee Bemis +16

Ladies League — Liz Champeon, Ellen Libby, Mary Jo Libby, Pat Lefebvre 35; Shelley Drillen, Barbara Bryant, Jackie Barker 36 (mc); Jill Russell, Tina Clark, Paula Ballesteros, Wanda Crowell 36

At Hermon Meadow GC

Men’s League — Points Blind Draw: 1. Tracy Gran Jr., Tim McCluskey +8; 2. Tony Alaimo, Brad Holmes +2; 3. (tie) Joe Johnston, Matt Alaimo and Tom Berry, Mark Alaimo +1; 4. Bruce Ireland, Doug Chambers E; 5. Warren Dinardo, Alden Brown -1; 6. Mark Lumino, Dave Robinson -3; 7. Ben Asay, Derrin Stover -5; Pins: No. 3 Tom Berry 8-4, No. 8 Tom Berry 13-0

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Group — Two-Best Balls: 1. Skip Basso, Mike Kiick, Dean Bryer, Bob Lombardi 89 2. Sam Gaines, Richard Collier, Tom Cahill, Nat Fenton 83; Net Skins: 3. Bob Thayer 7. Bob Thayer 10. Tom Estes 11. Richard Collier 16. Richard Pouch; Kebo Boys — Net Skins: 15. Chris Coston 16. Chris Coston

Ladies Twilight — Scramble: Gross: 1. Jackie Carroll, Sherry Harkins, Emily Lewis, Andrea LaHaye 36; Net: 1. Dawn Closson, Jane Reynolds, Linda Thayer 31.2

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Stableford Best 1 Ball of 2 Gross: 1. Pete Fournier-Dennis Hall 18. 2. Don Montandon-John Violette 18. 3. Dennis Curran-Tony Reynolds 17. 4. Jeff Kinney-Rich Russell 17. 5. Kevin McKay-Bub Smith 15. Net: 1. Gerry Bourgoin-Peter Webb 22. 2. Dave Crichton-Hal Leeman 21. 3. John Franck-Tyler Stewart 20. 4. Terrie Townsend-Shane Yardley 19. 5. Darren Dennis-Adam Fournier 19. Pins: 4 Bob Jankowski 3-9. 6 Jim Russell 7-0.

At PVCC

American League East: 1. Tim Carlson, T.J. Herlihy, Rusty Johnstone, Chris Cosenze, Terry Greenier 61; American League Central: 1. Mark Barthelemy, Jeff Manter, Ed Ripley, Mike Tuell, David Green 66; National League East: 1. Scott Cray, Jon Henderson, Chris Morin, Phil Cormier, Jim Franklin 67; National League Central: 1. Jeff Teunisen, Clay Enos, Ryan McGregor, Phil Goldthwait, John Simpson 64; Pins: No. 4 Lee Chick 5-9;

No. 6 Herb Coolbrith 1-0; No. 14 Mike Ambrose 6-2; No. 16 Phil Goldthwait 3-1; No. 17 Don Powers 20-0

MSGA Women

Weekly tourney

At Brunswick CC

Gross Flight 1: Carrie Langevin 78, Kathi O’Grady 82, Kristin Kannegieser 83, Laurie Hyndman 84. Flight 2: Barbara Deschenes 89, Carol Hurley 89, Marlene Viger 93, Neila Nelke 93. Flight 3: Maureen Lano 94, Marcia Blake 98, Cheryl Paulson 99, Lisa Carew 99. Flight 4: Pearl St. Pierre 97, Carole Cook 99, Sue McLain 102, Judy Edgecomb 106. Flight 5: Laurie Pelletier 104, Sylvia Leblanc 108, Jean Bridges 109, Nancy Sage 113. Net Flight 1: Heidi Haylock 70, Kathy-Rae Emmi 71, Lisa Wintle 72, Jody Lyford 73.Flight 2: Jan Fitzpatrick 70, Barbara Ropke 71, Cecile Dean 75. Flight 3: Donna Maiorino 72, Birdie Pearse 74, Meriby Sweet 76, Cindy Gelinas 76. Flight 4: Lila Geis 70, Charlotte Hall 70, Susan Hennessey 75, Robin Ashe 75. Flight 5: Barb Scott 72, Linda Morin-Pasco 75, Brenda Rouillard 76, Becky Laliberte 78, Annee Tara 78, Jade Haylock 78. Gross skins: No. 3 Sherrie Thomas 4, No. 7 Carrie Langevin 3, No. 12 Kristin Kannegieser 3, No. 13 Kathi O’Grady 3. NET SKINS: No. 1 Judy Edgecomb 2, No. 5 Linda Morin-Pasco 0, No. 7 Becky Laliberte 2, No. 11 Becky Laliberte 1, No. 14 Viola Kemp 2, No. 16 Nancy Sage 3. PINS: No. 4 Carol Hurley 16-7, Ruby Haylock 18-7; No. 5 Birdie Pearse 1-10, Neila Nelke 2-9; No. 11 Kathy Constantine 16-7, Ruth Appleyard 21-1; No. 15 Barbara Ropke 4-6, Traci Beier 8-11.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Wednesday’s Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,100

Kesons Avaia, Mc Sowers, 2.20 2.20 2.10

Janinne, Ti Hudson, 4.80 3.00

Catchajolt, Da Deslandes, 8.80

T: 1:58.1. Ex. (4/3) $6.60; Tri. (4/3/5) $34.00

SECOND, Pace, $2,800

Golden Tree, An Harrington, 42.00 10.20 8.80

Pembroke Newt, Sh Thayer, 3.00 3.00

Sinful Vito, Mi Stevenson, 10.40

T: 1:57.3. Ex. (1/6) $56.00; Tri. (1/6/4) $1,138.80; 1s Half DD (4/1) $43.40

THIRD, Trot, $2,900

Royal Hawaii, Ke Case, 14.00 6.00 3.80

Main Stage, Mc Sowers, 4.20 2.10

Sun Chimes, Sh Thayer, 3.60

T: 2:02.1. Ex. (5/3) $43.00; Tri. (5/3/6) $65.00

FOURTH, Pace, $2,800

Selmas Wish, Ga Mosher, 6.40 3.80 2.60

Ashtoreth Hanover, Jo Beckwith, 7.80 4.00

Drunk And Dramatic, Ke Case, 4.80

T: 2:00.1. Ex. (1/3) $24.60; Tri. (1/3/2) $432.20

FIFTH, Trot, $3,700

Maine Muscle, Jo Beckwith, 24.80 5.20 3.60

Deli-Craze, Da Ingraham, 2.60 3.20

Kaladar, He Campbell, 3.00

T: 2:01.1. Ex. (2/1) $69.60; Tri. (2/1/3) $385.20

SIXTH, Pace, $3,900

Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer, 3.80 2.80 2.10

Father Ofthe Year, Mi Downey, 3.80 2.60

Electrify, Aa Hall, 3.20

T: 1:57.0. Ex. (5/4) $9.20; Tri. (5/4/3) $28.20

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,400

Geisha Girl N, Ga Mosher, 3.40 2.40 2.10

Lucksgottachange, Jo Beckwith, 3.80 3.80

Tricia Star, Aa Hall, 2.60

T: 1:58.1. Ex. (4/5) $9.80; Tri. (4/5/2) $29.40; Pick 3 (2/5/4) $267.80

EIGHTH, Trot, $4,200

Booyah Tj, Jo Beckwith, 2.80 2.20 2.10

Bold Fresh, He Campbell, 3.60 2.40

Kegler Hanover, Da Ingraham, 2.20

T: 1:58.4. Ex. (1/4) $8.20; Tri. (1/4/3) $15.80

NINTH, Pace, $5,000

Bo Master, Sh Thayer, 3.40 2.40 2.10

Kid Courageous A, Da Deslandes, 2.20 2.10

Cherokee Ranger, Mi Stevenson, 2.60

T: 1:56.0. Ex. (5/2) $6.80; Tri. (5/2/1) $13.40

TENTH, Pace, $3,400

Mcardle Royale N, Aa Hall, 20.60 9.40 5.00

My Last Chance, Mc Sowers, 5.00 2.80

Fall Bliss, Mi Downey, 4.40

T: 1:57.3. Ex. (2/5) $38.20; Tri. (2/5/4) $243.60; 1st Half Late Double (5/2) $62.00; Total Handle: $31,065

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Rotary 12, Governors 2

Rotary top hitters: Ridge Mitchell, triple, 2 singles; Jordan Craft 3 singles; Jackson Lizzotte, double, single; winning pitcher: Craft; Governors: Zach Haverlock, double

Governor’s 13, Aubuchon 1

Governor’s top hitters: Lucas Moore, 2 home runs; Nate Baker, single, double; Nate Tibbitts, single, double, triple; Zach Haverlock, 2 doubles; winning pitcher: Haverlock; Aubuchon: Matt Brawn, double