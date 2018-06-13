Chairwoman resigns after voters oust allies from town Select Board

File photos | Seacoast Online File photos | Seacoast Online

By Ralph Morang, Portsmouth Herald • June 13, 2018 2:20 pm

ELIOT, Maine — Voters replaced two sitting Select Board members in Tuesday’s election, which apparently prompted Select Board Chairwoman Rebecca Davis to submit her resignation Wednesday morning.

Davis could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Board members Robert Pomerleau and Bradley Hughes were replaced by a newcomer to town service, Alexandros Orestis, and a former Select Board member Philip Lytle. Pomerleau had served one term on the board and Hughes was elected in November 2016 to complete a term after Stephen Beckert resigned.

Town Manager Dana K. Lee said Davis left her letter of resignation and Town Hall keys on his desk Wednesday morning. Lee said she gave no reason for resigning in her one-line letter.

Davis, Pomerleau and Hughes often voted together on policy and budget items with Select Board members John “Jack” Murphy and Richard Donhauser in the minority.

The voting totals were 877 for Orestis, 824 for Lytle, 578 for Pomerleau and 567 for Hughes.

Two incumbent Budget Committee members James Tessier and Donna Murphy, won new terms, having no opposition.

There was no candidate for the open SAD 35 school board seat, and by Wednesday morning, no winner was declared from the write-in candidates. Voters approved the SAD 35 budget of $30,587,727 for Eliot and South Berwick schools, 1,346 to 407.

