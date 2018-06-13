Wiscasset police chief resigns

Contributed photo | Lincoln County News Contributed photo | Lincoln County News

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 13, 2018 4:54 pm

Wiscasset Police Chief Jeff Lange has resigned his position effective July 26.

Lange, who has served as the town’s chief for just over two years, will retire from law enforcement and move to New Hampshire, where his wife of seven months lives.

The two will operate their business, Maine Identity Services, Lange said Wednesday.

Lange has served in public safety since 1989 and in law enforcement since 1993, he said.

The Wiscasset Police Department includes four full-time officers, including the chief, and five reserve officers.

Just three months ago, Wiscasset selectmen voted to ask voters if they wished to eliminate the town’s ambulance service and police department, and then reversed their decision to send the question to a ballot.

It was the second time in three years that eliminating the police department had been considered.

In June 2015, residents voted 342-209 against discontinuing the department.

In February 2018, Lange told selectmen that he was having difficulty maintaining staff due to a lack of job security and because the town pays about 18 percent less than other towns, the Wiscasset Newspaper reported.

Lange said at the time that only one person applied for the existing job.

In August 2017, The Wiscasset Police Department did not have enough staff to assist with traffic control over the Labor Day weekend, and Wiscasset business owners asked private contractors and then the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to help. The sheriff’s office did not have the staff, the Lincoln County News reported.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, Town Manager Marian Anderson said Lange is a “trusted, valued member of the town’s leadership team,” and she wished him well.

