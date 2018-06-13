Police identify Lewiston seventh-grader who drowned on class trip

Courtesy Google Maps | BDN Courtesy Google Maps | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 13, 2018 9:28 am

Police have identified the Lewiston middle-school student who drowned on class trip to Range Pond Tuesday.

Rayan A. Issa, 13, of Lewiston was playing football in a roped-off portion of the pond with his classmates Tuesday when he slipped below the murky surface of the water just before noon, Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said.

His friends immediately called for help, but school chaperones and the park’s lone lifeguard were unable to immediately find the seventh-grader as they searched underwater, Lewiston Superintendent Bill Webster said.

First responders from multiple towns rushed to the pond, and at 12:17 p.m., a firefighter pulled the unconscious boy from the water. Emergency crews attempted to revive him on shore, before bringing him to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he was pronounced dead.

Issa was one of 113 Lewiston Middle School students who turned in a permission slip to attend the end-of-the-year field trip at the state park in Poland, Webster said. Eleven chaperones and one life guard supervised the group as they played.

