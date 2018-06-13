Crews extinguish fire at Otis General Store

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 13, 2018 2:58 pm

Firefighters quickly doused flames that damaged a portion of the Otis General Store on Wednesday.

The blaze, reported at 12:08 p.m., was knocked down by a number of surrounding fire departments in under two hours, Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started and what damage it caused, but the flames left at least one exterior wall of the Otis Road building charred.

The fire remains under investigation.

