Hancock
June 13, 2018
Hancock Latest News | Poll Questions | Election 2018 | Shawn Moody | Ranked-Choice Voting
Hancock

Crews extinguish fire at Otis General Store

Bill Trotter | BDN
Bill Trotter | BDN
A fire at the Otis General Store damaged a portion of the business's Otis Road building.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Firefighters quickly doused flames that damaged a portion of the Otis General Store on Wednesday.

The blaze, reported at 12:08 p.m., was knocked down by a number of surrounding fire departments in under two hours, Ellsworth Fire Chief Richard Tupper said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started and what damage it caused, but the flames left at least one exterior wall of the Otis Road building charred.

The fire remains under investigation.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like