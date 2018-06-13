Days before graduating high school, Maine teen buys ice cream parlor

Glenn Koenig | TNS Glenn Koenig | TNS

The Associated Press • June 13, 2018 6:38 am

A Maine teen is now the proud owner of an ice cream parlor he purchased a month before his graduation.

Jack Watkins, 18, bought Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley last month. He graduated from high school on Sunday. WABI-TV reports many of his employees are older than him, including his sister, Emily Watkins.

Watkins says running a business is hard work, but he’s excited to do it and wants to give back to the community. He says he is collecting donations for a family who lost their home in a fire.

Employee Jean Abbot says she’s excited about the store’s future, and Watkins says he’s gearing up to run special events over the summer.

