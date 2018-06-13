Harvard Pilgrim Health Care CEO resigns, citing ‘behavior’

Dreamstime | TNS Dreamstime | TNS

The Associated Press • June 13, 2018 11:12 am

The leader of Massachusetts’ second-largest health insurance company says he is resigning over “behavior that was inconsistent” with the company’s values.

Eric Schultz announced his resignation Tuesday from Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. He had been chief executive of the Wellesley-based company since 2010, succeeding Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican.

The company declined to respond to questions about Schultz’s behavior, except saying that it happened within the last few weeks.

Schultz did not respond to requests for comment.

Harvard Pilgrim and Lewiston-based Community Health Options are the only insurers that continue to offer individual health insurance compliant with the Affordable Care Act in Maine. Harvard Pilgrim has an office in Portland.

The announcement about Schulz comes a week after medical software company athenahealth Inc. CEO and co-founder and CEO Jonathan Bush resigned after new allegations of questionable behavior surfaced recently about Bush, who has a summer family residence on North Haven. That company is exploring a sale.

Harvard Pilgrim had been in discussions over a possible merger with Partners HealthCare. Both Harvard Pilgrim and partners say Shultz’s resignation will not impact discussions.

Michael Carson will take over as its new president, Harvard Pilgrim says. Carson is the company’s chief business growth officer and he joined Harvard Pilgrim last year.

