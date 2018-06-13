Greater Bangor voters approve school budgets

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

Voters in the largest Bangor-area school districts approved their proposed school budgets on Tuesday. Here’s how those budgets are expected to affect the individual taxpayer.

In Bangor, residents in one of the state’s largest school districts voted in favor of the proposed $46.6 million school budget, 3,461 to 1,058, according to City Clerk Lisa Goodwin. That figure represents less than 1 percent increase to the overall tax rate. The current tax rate is $22.55 per $1,000 of valuation. The new school budget increases that assessed amount to $23.15.

In Brewer, voters approved a $22.4 million school budget, 1,099 to 390. The mil rate remained flat, despite the school budget’s 3.9-percent increase in expenditures from last year, which totals about $840,000. The combined city and school assessed mil rate totals $22.50 per $1,000 of valuation.

Hampden voters approved a $32 million school budget, 1,064 to 478. The budget proposed by Regional School Unit 22 is $963,119 higher than last year’s, representing a 3.1 percent increase. Voters in other RSU 22 towns — Winterport, Newburgh and Frankfort — also approved the school budget, for an overall vote of 1,893 to 890. In Hampden, the town’s share increases $569,722, and the state and local assessed mil rate is $91 per $100,000 of valuation. Using that same model, Winterport’s assessed tax rate will be $116, Newburgh’s is $89 and Frankfort’s is $122.

Orono residents in Regional School Unit 26 voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed $6,842,941 budget, 1,077 to 139. This year’s budget represents a 4 percent, or $269,021, increase. The increase adds 66 cents to the tax rate, bringing it to $15.13 per $1,000 of valuation. In other words, for a taxpayer with $100,000 of taxable valuation, he or she will pay $1,513 to fund local education.

