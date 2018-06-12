Houlton offense breaks loose as Shires beat Mattanawcook for ‘C’ North baseball crown

joseph cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times joseph cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

joseph cyr | h joseph cyr | h

joseph cyr | h joseph cyr | h

joseph cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times joseph cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

By Pete Warner , BDN Staff • June 12, 2018 8:45 pm

Updated: June 12, 2018 9:27 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Houlton had some decent scoring chances during the first three innings of Tuesday night’s Class C North baseball title game against Mattanawcook Academy, but came up empty.

But even after the No. 2 Lynx scored first, the top-seeded Shiretowners did not allow many of their subsequent opportunities to go unrealized.

Houlton erupted for five runs in the fourth inning, then scored four times in the fifth en route to a 10-1 victory over the at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Coach Jim Castner’s Shiretowners (14-3) face South winner Hall-Dale of Farmingdale in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. state title game at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish.

“When they scored that one run there in the fourth inning I wasn’t worried, but as a coach you’re kind of like, we’ve got to respond,” Castner said. “We put five up there and I’m really proud of the guys. They hit the ball hard and ran the bases well.”

It was only the third regional championship for the Houlton baseball program, which finished as the state runner-up in 1976 and 1983. Houlton had a more recent bit of inspiration.

“We came here sophomore year and we lost, and ever since then we’ve been hungry,” said senior left-hander Pat Howe. “Last year we lost in semifinals to a very good Orono team, then this year we came back and we knew we had to take care of business and that’s what we did.”

Once the floodgates had opened, Houlton was able to connect frequently against Lynx pitchers Corbet Arnold and Brayden Pepin. The Shires racked up 15 hits, spearheaded by three singles each from seniors Nick Perfitt, who had four RBIs, and Isia Bouchard.

Sophomore Keegan Gentle drove in three runs with two hits, including a double, and Colby Callnan chipped in with two singles.

Howe picked up the victory on the mound, limiting Mattanawcook Academy (12-7) to five hits and one run. He struck out 10, including seven consecutive batters starting with one out in the first inning, and walked five before giving way to sophomore Jason Collett, who pitched two innings of two-hit, shutout relief.

Perfitt said balance is among the team’s key strengths this season.

“We’re solid 1 through 9,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of guys that stick out over anyone else. Even the guys that come into the game (off the bench), they’re always solid.”

Sophomore Jackson Weatherbee singled twice among seven hits for the Lynx, who committed four errors. Arnold gave up eight hits and five runs with two strikeouts, a walk and two hit batsmen over the first four innings.

MA broke the scoring ice in the fourth inning as Howe’s pitch count continued to climb. Brady Pepin scorched a one-out infield single off the pitcher’s glove, but was erased on Arnold’s fielder’s choice.

Scott Dorn drew a walk, setting the stage for Malcolm Slomienski, who pulled an RBI single past the third-base bag.

Houlton was not to be outdone and answered with a five-run uprising in the bottom of the inning. Howe got things started with an infield single to the shortstop hole and moved up on Morgan Phillips’ soft liner single to right.

Isia Bouchard followed with a pretty bunt single down the third-base line, opening the door for Gentle’s run-scoring single through the left side and Perfitt’s slicing, two-run single down the line in right, on which a throwing error led to a third run and gave the Shires a 4-0 advantage.

An infield throwing error resulted in the fifth run crossing the plate.

The Shires kept the offensive momentum going in the fifth against MA reliever Brayden Pepin. A throwing error put Phillips aboard, before Bouchard laced an opposite-field double to left. Keegan Gentle pounded a two-run double to left-center and Perfitt raked a run-scoring single to left-center.

Nick Brewer worked a two-out walk and Callnan ripped a single to left, which led to the fourth run of the inning coming across on a passed ball to give Houlton a 9-1 lead.

The Shires added an insurance tally on Perfitt’s RBI single.

“Great group of guys, I couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach. they work hard, they listen and they’re close.

The Lynx threatened in the top of the first, but could not score as Howe struck out the last two batters to strand runners at first and second.

After Cody Hanscom led off with an infield single, Weatherbee walked and Logan Thompson grounded into a fielder’s choice. But Howe got the two punchouts.

Houlton mounted a two-out rally in the first when Nick Perfitt was hit by a pitch and Ryder Graham laced a single off the glove of the third baseman, but Arnold got a called third strike on a back-door curveball to escape unscathed.

The Shires knocked on the door again in the second inning when Colby Callnan’s beat out an infield single, stole second with two out and took third when Jason Collett reached on a throwing error.

But Arnold induced Isia Bouchard to pop out to left for the third out.

MA made some two-out noise in the third on Jackson Weatherbee’s sharp single through the middle and a walk to Thompson, but Howe got Max Woodman to fly out to center for the final out.

Houlton appeared to be poised to break the stalemate in the third inning. Keegan Gentle worked a leadoff walk, stole second and reached third on a chopper to the mound. Graham was hit by a pitch, then stole second on an attempted delayed double steal.

Arnold stood tall, inducing a foul popup and a short pop fly to right field to dance out of danger.