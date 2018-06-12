High School Sports
June 12, 2018
High School Sports

Oxford Hills earns first regional softball title since 1999 by beating Skowhegan

Stock image | Pixabay
High school softball
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Two-run singles by Madison Starbird and Madison Day in the sixth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and gave the Oxford Hills Vikings a 7-3 victory over the previously undefeated Skowhegan Indians in high school softball’s Class A North championship at the Winslow High School Field on Tuesday.

It was Oxford Hills’ first regional championship since 1999. The Vikings won back-to-back state championships in 1998 and ‘99.

Oxford Hills had been ousted from the Class A North softball playoffs by Skowhegan the past two seasons.

Skowhegan had won the previous two regional titles and four of the last five.

Second seed Oxford Hills improved to 16-3 while top seed Skowhegan ended up 18-1.

Brooke Carson’s bunt delivered a second-inning run to stake the Vikings to a 1-0 lead.

The Vikings took advantage of some Indian miscues and wild pitches to expand the lead to 3-0 in the fifth inning but the Indians rallied to tie it the bottom of the fifth on Sydney Ames’ two-run double and Ashley Alward’s sacrifice fly.

But the Vikings responded with their four-run sixth-inning rally to claim the title.

It was the most runs allowed by the Indians this season. The most they had allowed were three in a 4-3 win over Hampden Academy and an 11-3 triumph over Nokomis of Newport.

Skowhegan had beaten Oxford Hills 5-4 in last year’s regional final after ousting the Vikings in the semifinals in 2016, 8-3.

Sophomore Lauren Merrill, who tossed a two-hitter to beat Skowhegan 3-0 in the KVAC championship game, picked up the win.

Skowhegan had beaten Oxford Hills 2-1 in their only regular season meeting.

