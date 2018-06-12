Maine Sports Legends to induct seven, honor six student-athletes during Sunday ceremonies

Kevin Sjoberg | BDN Kevin Sjoberg | BDN

June 12, 2018 2:19 pm

Maine Sports Legends will honor six student-athletes and seven individuals who will be inducted into the organization’s “Hall of Honors” on Sunday, June 24, at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville.

This year’s Hall of Honors inductees are Mark Rossignol of New Sweden, John Habeeb of Caribou and Richard Cormier of Fort Fairfield/Van Buren (posthumous) from Northern Maine; Paul Soucy of Brewer and Bernard “Mac MacKenzie of Old Town (posthumous) from Eastern Maine; and Donna Russo of Waterville and Carl “Stump” Merrill of Harpswell from Central Maine.

Students to be recognized are Gabrielle Marquis and Evan Desmond, both from Caribou High School, from Northern Maine; Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes of Vinalhaven School and Connor DiAngelo of Greenville High School from Eastern Maine; and Kiera-Caley Young of Oak Hill High School in Wales and Soren Nyhus of Waterville High School from Central Maine. Each will receive funds to be used in connection with their college education.

The Hall of Honors inductees were chosen by three regional committees to recognize their accomplishments and contributions to youth and sports in Maine. Their willingness to participate in this event will assist the Maine Sports Legends in providing funds for outstanding student-athletes, which is the primary goal of the organization.

The awards banquet, a buffet, will begin at 1:30 p.m. following a social half-hour that begins at 1 p.m. Reserved seat tickets, with tables of eight, are $40 each.

Tickets must be purchased by June 20 and may be obtained using a credit card by calling the Alfond Youth Center at 207-873-0684 or by email to PaulMcClay@msn.com.

