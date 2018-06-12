State
June 12, 2018
State Latest News | Poll Questions | Trump-Kim Summit | Ranked-Choice Voting | Election 2018
State

Maine State Prison inmate dies at medical center

Courtesy of Knox County Jail
Courtesy of Knox County Jail
Darrell Crosby
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

An inmate at the Maine State Prison died at a midcoast hospital on Monday, a prison official said.

Darrell Crosby, 59, was about halfway through an 18-month sentence at the Warren prison when he died at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockland at 12:20 p.m., according to Joseph Fitzpatrick, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections.

Fitzpatrick did not provide any details about the circumstances of Crosby’s death.

Crosby was receiving cancer treatments around the time he received his sentence, which began on Aug. 18, 2017. He was serving a split sentence of six years, with all but 18 months suspended, and eight years of probation for unlawful sexual contact.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like