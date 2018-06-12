Baby moose, dog become fast friends in Aroostook County

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • June 12, 2018 10:29 am

Updated: June 12, 2018 11:12 am

A Wallagrass family was surprised to find last week that their German Shepherd, Leo, became fast friends with a week-old moose.

Shannon Lugdon, who owns and operates Lugdon Lodge, an adventure camp on Eagle Lake, spotted a moose calf on her property the morning of Saturday, June 2. She quickly named the moose Maggie, then called wardens to ask them what to do.

“Two phenomenal wardens, Adrian and Nick, came over and we helped Miss Maggie back down to the brook in the shade. She spent the day wandering around by the brook and returning to the spot we think her momma had left her. The wardens asked us not to go near her for 24 hours, wild animals often leave their babies to eat, drink, and rest,” Lugdon wrote in a Facebook post on June 7.

So this happened! Miss Maggie Moose was heard calling for her Momma around 5am Saturday. Around 1pm, we intervened to… Posted by Shannon Lugdon on Thursday, June 7, 2018

The next morning, Lugdon went out to look for Maggie the moose but couldn’t find her — but her dog, Leo, had no trouble finding her.

“I let Leo out to do his business and he walked right over and Miss Maggie and Leo became fast friends,” Lugdon said, in the same Facebook post. “You can’t imagine how affectionate she was.”

The moose followed Lugdon and Leo around for the rest of the day, and Lugdon said she fed the baby Lactaid on Sunday, on recommendation from a veterinarian, who said moose can’t have lactose. On Monday, a wildlife biologist picked up the moose, and on Tuesday she was brought to Maine Wildlife Park in Gray.

Lugdon captured video of Leo and Maggie the Moose playing in the grass on Sunday morning and shared it with WGME, CBS 13, in Portland.

