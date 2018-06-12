Portland
June 12, 2018
Portland

Motorcyclist dies in Cumberland County crash

A motorcyclist died Monday in Cumberland County when the rider rear-ended a turning car, then swerved into the path of an oncoming truck.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A motorcyclist died Monday in Cumberland County when the rider rear-ended a turning car, then swerved into the path of an oncoming truck, according to a local TV news station.

The motorcyclist, whom police have not identified, was following closely behind a car on Route 113 when that car slowed to make a left turn along the Standish-Baldwin town line, WGME reported.

The motorcycle operator struck the back corner of the slowing car, which pushed them into front on a truck driving in the opposite direction, the station reported.

The rider died in the collision, which remained under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

