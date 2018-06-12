Community holds vigil for teen killed in crash

Lincoln Academy photo courtesy of CBS 13 Lincoln Academy photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • June 12, 2018 12:20 pm

NEWCASTLE, Maine — Monday night, the Newcastle community held a vigil for a teen killed in a crash late last week.

A beautiful memorial was created by students. Her friends say she was such a beautiful person, full of life and laughter.

They say what happened Friday was an absolute tragedy for her family and the community.

According to police on Friday, 15-year-old Isabelle Manahan, the daughter of the head of the school’s English department, was driving without a license on Parsons Point Road in Edgecomb, when she went off the roadway, hitting several trees. Police say Manahan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other teenagers in the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monday night the community hosted a candlelight vigil, and her lifelong friends say they’ll miss her and her passion for life.

“It was surreal, it was really hard, and it’s taken me awhile to process and I’m certainly still processing, and being with this community has really helped that,” JoJo Martin said.

Lincoln Academy was open Sunday for counseling support for students and staff.

Isabelle’s memorial will be held on Thursday.

