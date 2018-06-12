Two children jump from second story to escape fatal fire in Livermore Falls

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • June 12, 2018 10:59 pm

A fire that engulfed a Livemore Falls home on Tuesday night killed one person and a child was hospitalized after jumping from a second story to escape the flames, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly after 7 p.m., engulfing the single family home on Main Street, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said late Tuesday night.

Two children living in the home escaped the flames by jumping from the home’s second story, McCausland said. One child was hospitalized after the fall, McCausland said. It wasn’t immediately clear what injuries the child sustained.

McCausland said one person, who was not identified, died in the fire.

He said the Maine fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. He added that more details will be revealed Wednesday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.