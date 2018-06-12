Robbery reported at Bangor Savings Bank in Orono

Kevin Bennett | BDN Kevin Bennett | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • June 12, 2018 1:09 pm

Maine State Police reported Tuesday afternoon that the Bangor Savings Bank on Park Street in Orono, just outside an entrance to the University of Maine, was robbed.

According to a Facebook message sent out by the University of Maine at around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect entered the bank around 12:20 p.m., implied he had a gun, and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was described as thin, 6 feet tall, wearing red-framed glasses, a gray sweatshirt and a black mask.

Bangor Savings Bank, Park St. Orono, robbed 12:20 p.m. Suspect implied he had gun. Thin, 6-ft. male, red-framed glasses, gray sweatshirt, blk mask. — University of Maine (@UMaine) June 12, 2018

It is not known whether the subject is at large. An eyewitness reported a number of Maine State Police, Orono police and University of Maine police crowded around the bank around midday.

The Bangor Savings Bank on Park Street has been robbed two other times in the past eight years, in July of 2010 and in April of 2014.

