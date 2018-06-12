Food
June 12, 2018
Food

NH distillery unveils new bourbon flavored by beaver secretions

Julia Bayly | BDN
A beaver cruises a northern Maine pond in this BDN file photo.
The Associated Press
Updated:

TAMWORTH, New Hampshire — Beaver-flavored whiskey, anyone?

A New Hampshire distillery has a new bourbon, Eau De Musc, flavored partly by the secretion from a beaver’s castor sacs.

Tamworth Distilling says the secretion, called castoreum, has a history of being used as a flavoring and is on a small list of FDA ingredients called “generally recognized as safe.”

The distillery says on its website castoreum “exhibits bright and fruit qualities (raspberry) and rich leathery notes along with creamy vanilla aroma,” common among barrel-aged spirits.

Other ingredients are raspberry, Canadian snakeroot, fir needles, birch bark (tar oil and regular oil) and maple syrup.

Comments

