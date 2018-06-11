Real Father’s Day Gifts

It seems inevitable that I approach every Father’s Day with the good intentions of giving my dad a unique gift that he’ll truly enjoy. I get excited at the lists of online Father’s day gifts, pour through the items on the list, and end up getting more and more disappointed as I scan through the gifts that either don’t quite fit my dad’s hobbies or are simply so ridiculously expensive that I can’t afford it. Then Dad ends up getting yet another gift of a dri-fit shirt or shorts. Every. Year.

This year I’ve decided things will be different. I’m going to find a gift for my dad that he can actually use and that won’t break the bank – and I’ve decided to create a list to help you do the same thing.

For the Fisherman

Digital Scale with Tape Measure

Fishing Rod Case Organizer

For the Outdoorsman

Survival Kit

Engraved Compass

Hat for Mainers

For the Cook/Grillmaster

Grill Utensils Set & Case

4 Piece Griddle Breakfast Kit

Cookbook: What the F—k Should I Make for Dinner?

For the Builder/Craftsman

Wall Mounted Storage Bins

Hanging Power Tool Rack (had to add this one because I want it!)

Crafstman 2 Piece Tool Cabinet

For the Literary Dad

A journal with prompts

Book Holder & Travel Pillow

For the TV Enthusiast

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick

Remote and Accessories Holder

For the Gardener

Pruning Shears & Holster

Fruit/Veggie Picking Bag

For the Eco-Friendly Dad

Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Compost Caddy

For the Globetrotter

Portable White Noise Machine

Messenger Handbag

