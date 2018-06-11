Brewer athletic hall of fame announces fifth class

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • June 11, 2018 2:01 pm

The Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame will add five individuals and two teams to its ranks this fall.

Mark Doughty, Paul Elkin, Teal Jackson, Ian Robinson, Eric White and the Witches’ 1953 and 1957 football teams will be honored during an induction ceremony set for Sept. 20 presented by Richard Corey and Donna Corey Varney.

Doughty (Class of 1983) was the school’s first elite swimmer with five individual school records, including the 100-yard backstroke mark that stood for 31 years and his 200-individual medley standard of 2 minutes, 0.25 seconds that still stands. Doughty was the Penobscot Valley Conference champion in those events all three years he competed and set five PVC meet records — once in the 100 breaststroke, twice in the 200 IM and twice in the 100 backstroke. He was a two-time state champion in the 100 backstroke and a two-time All-Maine first-team honoree.

Elkin (1982) was the top sprinter in PVC history when he graduated, setting conference records in the 100-yard dash in outdoor track and the 300-yard run indoors. He was a five-time Class A state champion indoors in the the 60-yard dash, 300 run and long jump and a three-time state champion in the 100 and 200 meters outdoors. Elkin still holds school records in the 100 and 300 and totaled 16 individual PVC, Eastern Maine Indoor Track League and state championships.

Jackson (2013) will be the first student-athlete to join the Hall of Fame in the first year of eligibility after a stellar track and field career for the Witches. During her senior year alone, Jackson captured seven state championships — the maximum number possible — between indoor and outdoor track. Jackson won eight state championships overall, set two state records and still holds eight school records. She was a three-time “Performer of the Meet” at the EMITL championships and was the 2013 Brewer High School Ohmart Female Athlete of the Year.

Robinson (2003) is the first tennis player to be inducted into the Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame after winning the state singles championship in 2001, finishing second in 2002 and then regaining the state title as a senior by defeating the player who beat him in the final the prior year. Robinson never lost a regular-season match during his four-year varsity career with the Witches.

White​ (2010) was a baseball and ice hockey standout at Brewer. He was a key member on two Class B state championship ice hockey teams (2007 and 2010) and was the starting goalie as a senior when the Witches defeated York 3-1 in the state final. White was an all-state goalie as a sophomore, junior and senior. He also was a four-year starter on Brewer’s baseball team, which captured the 2008 Eastern Maine Class A championship. He was a two-time Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference baseball Player of the Year and a finalist for the state’s Mr. Baseball Award in 2010. White was named Brewer’s 2010 Ohmart Male Athlete of the Year.

The 1953 ​and the 1957 football teams enter the hall together with generational considerations as they symbolize an era in organized sports at Brewer High School that paved the way for great football teams to follow as state championship teams.

The 1953 football team, the school’s first state championship team in any sport, featured Hall of Fame inductees Bobby Bower and Thomas Kelly III and was coached by Dave Auxter.

The 1957 team, coached by Hall of Fame inductee Larry Mahaney, was the second state championship team in school history and outscored its opponents 238-20 in eight games.

The Brewer Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will commence in the school cafeteria with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the banquet at 6 p.m.

RSVP forms are required for attendance at the with a $25 cost to attend. RSVP forms may be found at http://gobrewerwitches.com/hall_of_fame/hall_banquet or at the Brewer High School office at 79 Parkway South or Superintendent of Schools office at 261 Center St. during normal summer business hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information contact Brewer athletic administrator David Utterback at dutterback@breweredu.org or 989-8629.

