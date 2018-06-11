Campsite sharing service expands into Maine

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

The Associated Press • June 11, 2018 5:02 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A New York-based campsite sharing company is expanding into Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports Tentrr has built about 30 campsites in Maine since last summer. Tentrr rents out semi-permanent tents on private land using a model that’s similar to Airbnb. The company started in upstate New York in 2015.

Property owners pay a fee to join and receive 80 percent of bookings for use of their land. The sites run about $110 per night. Property owners can earn more by offering additional rental services for activities like kayaking and mountain biking.

Company spokeswoman Baxter Townsend says Maine’s “gorgeous” landscape makes it a good fit.

Tentrr continues to attract young professionals from urban centers like New York City. The company hopes to build 200 sites in Maine by 2019.

