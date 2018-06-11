3 fires set at site of Maine’s most expensive school construction project ever

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13

By CBS 13 • June 11, 2018 12:08 pm

SANFORD, Maine — Crews put out three small fires inside the site of the new Sanford High School early Monday morning. The Sanford superintendent says the fires appear to be vandalism.

The Sanford fire chief described it as a case of arson, telling CBS 13 it appears three small fires were set inside the new high school, which at a cost of about $103 million, is reportedly the most expensive new school construction project in Maine history.

[New school projects in Sanford, Lewiston among the state’s most expensive ever]

The fire chief says a police officer patrolling the area noticed a glow coming from inside the building around 4:15 a.m.

The officer allegedly found one small fire, and after searching the building found two others.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene now, talking to Sanford Fire Chief about three fires set early this morning inside new Sanford High School. They’re considering it vandalism. Police also investigating @WGME pic.twitter.com/PRp1jZL9R1 — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) June 11, 2018

Sanford’s fire chief says the building is OK other than smoke damage.

He says only construction outside of the building will be allowed Monday, so police can investigate inside the building.

[Vandals, thieves delay construction of new Sanford High School]

The superintendent says he’s disappointed it happened and hopes it does not delay construction and finishing the project too much.

Officials are investigating. Anyone with information on who set the fires is asked to call Sanford police.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.