Pourre becomes first woman skipper to win Atlantic Cup after close finish in Maine

The Associated Press • June 11, 2018 5:16 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Catherine Pourre of France became the first female skipper to win the Atlantic Cup when Earendil claimed a narrow victory following the final stage on Sunday.

Earendil beat Boston-based Toothface II, 77-76. Pourre and co-skipper Pietro Luciani of Italy dominated the two offshore legs and held on to a narrow advantage as Toothface II closed the gap with exceptional racing in the inshore series. The Portland-based Amhas, crewed by Micah Davis and Rob Windsor, placed third after a consistent performance in the two-week event.

“We could have been better on the inshore series,” Pourre said. “Toothface was really great on the inshore series, and so was Dragon and Amhas and the others. … I am happy to be the winner of course.”

Toothface II, skippered by Mike Dreese and Tristan Mouligne, made a late charge during the inshore series to secure second place and just missed out on an extraordinary comeback victory.

“We had a great inshore crew, and really picked up the pace,” Dreese said.

Sailed in Class40s, the Atlantic Cup is the longest offshore race in the Western Atlantic at 1,008 nautical miles.

