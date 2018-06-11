Portland high schooler charged after bringing pellet gun to school

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 11, 2018 2:25 pm

A Portland High School student was arrested Thursday for bringing a pellet gun to school, police said.

The 15-year-old male student, whom police have not identified because he is a minor, was charged with terrorizing, a class D misdemeanor, Portland police Lt. Robert Martin said.

The boy made no specific threats against the school, students, or staff, but a school resource officer went searching for him around 7:45 a.m. after learning the student had threatened to bring a gun to school, Martin said. The officer removed the boy from class at 8 a.m., and found a pellet gun that resembled a handgun inside his backpack, Martin said.

