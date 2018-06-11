Fentanyl spill temporarily shuts down Maine jail intake, officials say

Cumberland County Jail | BDN Cumberland County Jail | BDN

The Associated Press • June 11, 2018 7:19 am

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine jail officials say they shut down the intake area of the Cumberland County Jail when fentanyl was found spilled in the back of a police cruiser.

Capt. Wayne Pike said in a statement that he was transporting a 29-year-old suspect, Tannis A Goodson of Raymond, to the jail early Sunday morning when he discovered the suspect spilled fentanyl on the floor of his cruiser’s backseat. Pike said the jail intake had to be shut down until the cruiser and intake area could be decontaminated.

Pike said a sheriff’s deputy and the suspect were evaluated for fentanyl exposure. Officials suffered no ill effects, and no other officers were exposed.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid.

