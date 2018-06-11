Vigil planned for Maine teen who died in car crash

Areca T. Wilson | U.S. Air Force Areca T. Wilson | U.S. Air Force

By CBS 13 • June 11, 2018 8:40 am

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for a Lincoln Academy student who died in a car crash in Edgecomb.

A family spokesperson told the Lincoln County News that Isabelle Manahan, 15, of Newcastle died Friday after a crash on Parsons Point Road in Edgecomb when the car she was driving went off the road and hit several trees.

Three other teens were injured in the crash. All four were wearing their seat belts, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police have not released the identities of the other teens involved in the crash.

On Sunday, Lincoln Academy posted on Facebook that the candlelight vigil will be held at 8:45 p.m. Monday at the Great Salt Bay School in Damariscotta.

