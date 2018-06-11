Maine woman dies in early morning rollover

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 11, 2018 2:45 pm

A Patten woman died and another person was injured early Monday morning when their truck rolled over in Hancock County, police said.

The two were driving through Township 28 on Airline Road, also known as Route 9, when the driver drifted onto the shoulder, and then overcorrected, causing the blue 2003 GMC Sierra pickup to skid, roll over and come to a rest on its wheels on the side of the road, according to Hancock County sheriff’s Deputy Travis Frost. Police responded at 1:46 a.m., he said.

The crash killed Tonya R. Leach, 37, and sent the truck’s other occupant, Merrill H. Munch, 32, of Pembroke, to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with injuries not considered life-threatening, Frost said. It was not immediately clear from a press release who was driving.

Three sheriff’s deputies, the Aurora Fire Department and the Maine Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. The crash is still under investigation, Frost said.

