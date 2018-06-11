Bangor woman accused of reaching for officer’s gun in ER

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | Courtesy of Penobscot County Sheriff's Office

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • June 11, 2018 11:03 am

A woman previously charged with threatening police with a homemade weapon allegedly tried to grab a police officer’s gun over the weekend in the emergency room at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Alexis Lannon, 23, of Bangor is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, but never got the gun out of the officer’s holster, Assistant District Attorney Mary Ann Lynch said Monday morning.

Lannon had been taken to the emergency room after trying to harm herself in an apparent suicide attempt, according to Lynch. The officer and emergency room personnel were trying to keep Lannon from harming herself further when she allegedly tried to grab the gun, the prosecutor said.

Lannon is scheduled to appear before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center by video from the jail at 1 p.m. Monday.

On June 28, 2015, Lannon was shot and wounded by police in Carmel after she was accused of threatening people with a “homemade weapon” that resembled a medieval flail. Penobscot County sheriff’s Deputy Kari Kurth fired on Lannon at the scene on Route 2 when Lannon “advanced toward” her with the weapon, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. Lannon recovered from her injuries and was charged with two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and three counts of criminal mischief. She was found not criminally responsible.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray found Lannon not competent to stand trial later that year, and Lannon was committed to Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

Information about when Lannon was released from Riverview was not available Monday morning.

Lynch said she would release more details when Lannon makes her first appearance.

In February 2016, the Maine attorney general’s office found Kurth was justified in shooting Lannon.

If convicted of the new charge, Lannon faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

