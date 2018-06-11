Maine man to serve 10 days in jail after plowing up road in dispute with town

Don Eno | Fiddlehead Focus Don Eno | Fiddlehead Focus

By Jen Lynds , BDN Staff • June 11, 2018 10:30 am

Updated: June 11, 2018 10:33 am

FRENCHVILLE, Maine — A judge ordered a Madawaska man to serve ten days in jail on June 5 after he was found guilty of plowing over a portion of gravel road in a dispute with Frenchville town officials.

Bruce Ouellette, 45, was sentenced to one year in prison with all but ten days suspended in Aroostook County Superior Court in Caribou after he was found guilty on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief. He also was sentenced to serve one year of probation after he gets out of jail. He was acquitted on charges of obstructing criminal administration and reckless conduct, according to a court clerk.

Police charged Ouellette after they say he used farm equipment to plow up a portion of Pelletier Avenue in Frenchville on Oct. 31, 2016.

The roughly one-mile long unpaved section of Pelletier Avenue had been at the center of controversy for more than a year regarding whether it is a private or public road.