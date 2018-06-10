Former Bangor High standout wins Downeast Metro Amateur golf tourney

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 10, 2018 8:19 pm

Len Cole has teed up a ton of golf balls at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course during his long, impressive career and it served him well this weekend.

Cole, a former Bangor High School standout who is now playing out of the Falmouth Country Club, fired a four-under-par 67 on Saturday at Bangor Muni and survived a double bogey on the 156-yard par-three 15th hole at the Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor on Sunday to win the fourth annual Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament by three shots over Tom Caron of Bangor.

Cole, who played golf at the University of Tennessee, shot a four-over par 74 at Kebo to finish at even-par 141. Caron carded a 69-75-144.

Casey Catell was third with a 72-74-146 and tied for fourth were 2016 winner Gavin Dugas (72-76-148) and Mike O’Brien (72-76-148). Lance Bernier (78-71-149), last year’s runner-up, was sixth. Bernier finished one stroke ahead of last year’s winner, John Hayes IV of Cape Elizabeth (77-73-150).

Hayes IV edged Bernier by a stroke last year.

Dugas’ brother and Husson University of Bangor teammate Eric Dugas tied for 11th at 153.

Cole posted six birdies and two bogeys in Saturday’s round before collecting two birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey on Sunday. He finished his round with three straight pars after his double bogey on the 15th hole.

Caron registered six birdies and four bogeys during his round of 69 at Bangor Muni on Saturday but shot five-over par on back-to-back holes at Kebo on Sunday, recording a double-bogey six on the 327-yard par-four seventh hole and a triple bogey on the par-four 435-yard eighth hole.

However, Caron regrouped and finished strong with two birdies on the last three holes.

Catell had three birdies and four bogeys at Bangor Muni and four bogeys at Kebo without a birdie.

“The wind was very strong, especially on Saturday. It played a significant factor,” said Bangor Muni head pro Rob Jarvis who added that there were 125 entrants.

In the other divisions, Jason Clifford won the B flight with a 77-79-156; Paul Mayer claimed the C flight with a 82-76-158 and the D flight was won by Alan Kennedy (93-78-171).

In the seniors divisions, Cole captured the A flight, Tim Estabrook (76-81-157) and Jerry Glidden (72-85-157) shared B flight honors, Mayer won the C flight and Kennedy was the D flight winner.

There was no women’s division for the first time due to another tourney being held at the same time.

