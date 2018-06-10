New England
June 10, 2018
Injured hiker rescued in White Mountain National Forest

Jim Cole | AP
In this Oct. 9, 2013, file photo, leaves begin to change color along the Presidential Range in the White Mountain National Forest, visible from Hart's Location, N.H.
The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.H. — New Hampshire officials say rescuers carried a hiker in White Mountain National Forest to safety after she fractured an ankle.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 39-year-old Lisa Davis of Glen, New Hampshire, was hiking with a friend on Friday and summited Mount Chocorua before slipping on a rock while returning down. The companion hiked a mile to the summit to get a cell phone signal and called 911.

Several agencies responded, and Davis was treated and carried to a trail head parking area. The fish and game department says the incident is a reminder to hike with a partner and carry appropriate gear.

Comments

