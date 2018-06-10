Lewiston-Auburn
June 10, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Motorcyclist killed in Auburn collision

Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he collided with two cars in Maine.
AUBURN, Maine — Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he collided with two cars in Maine.

Auburn police say 24-year-old Andrew Jennings, of Mechanic Falls, was speeding past several cars around 1 p.m. Saturday when he struck a vehicle operated by 65-year-old Gina Thompson of Sabattus. Jennings then was hit by another car, operated by 41-year-old Bobby Thibodeau of Mechanic Falls.

Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and Thibodeau wasn’t injured.

Police say Jennings’ license was suspended.

