Motorcyclist killed in Auburn collision

The Associated Press • June 10, 2018 8:42 am

AUBURN, Maine — Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he collided with two cars in Maine.

Auburn police say 24-year-old Andrew Jennings, of Mechanic Falls, was speeding past several cars around 1 p.m. Saturday when he struck a vehicle operated by 65-year-old Gina Thompson of Sabattus. Jennings then was hit by another car, operated by 41-year-old Bobby Thibodeau of Mechanic Falls.

Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. Thompson was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and Thibodeau wasn’t injured.

Police say Jennings’ license was suspended.

