Monday, June 11, 2018: Poliquin stands with vets, an age of pseudo patriotism, Democrats and guns

June 9, 2018 10:00 am

Age of pseudo patriotism

So let me get this straight: It’s unpatriotic for NFL players to take a knee during the playing of the national anthem, but it’s OK for our immigration officials to separate children from their parents at the border and detain them indefinitely. Professional football players are bad for using their platform to draw attention to racial injustice, but our government, in the guise of securing our borders, has the right to terrorize parents and children seeking refuge from violence and poverty.

As a mother and grandmother, my heart aches for these kids and their families, and I find this treatment inhumane and totally unworthy of our great country. How do we retain the right to be proud of our nation when we are committing such cruel acts?

We live in an age of “pseudo patriotism,” whereby some of us wrap ourselves in the flag without really insisting that we practice the ideals on which that flag and our nation were founded. A flag and an anthem do not constitute patriotism. Real patriotism, real love of country, is much harder than that.

Pat Carrick

Belfast

Democrats and guns

The recent BDN article about Maine Democrats splitting over guns at the party convention is misleading. I know, I was there for the discussion and debate.

Any discussion of the gun control issue seems to always turn into an “either/or” debate, preventing any real discussion from taking place, as argued by former state Sen. John Patrick of Rumford. Adding an article to the Democrat platform to “ ban military-style assault weapons” is too vague and would turn some of the people who support the 2nd Amendment off to the point of stopping any real discussion in the future for reform on the issue. I agree with this assessment.

As a gun owner and life member of the NRA, I am constantly barraged with the either/or theory on gun control. The NRA constantly tells us that any restriction is too much and will result in total confiscation of guns. However, the Supreme Court decision that affirmed the rights of Americans to own guns, did say that some restrictions could apply.

The platform vote did not move the Democratic Party away from the current platform article of “ensuring responsible gun ownership in accordance with the 2nd Amendment.”

Larry Ferrell

Newport

Free books in Fort Kent

Book lovers, the Blake Library at the University of Maine in Fort Kent is currently culling hundreds of books from their shelves, everything from literature, fiction, art, history, educational, medical and biographies. These books are free for the taking and they make wonderful gifts.

They are only being offered for a short time before being destroyed, and once they’re gone, they’re gone forever. Bring a sturdy box or two and adopt as many as you can carry. Just ask the librarian where the free book stacks are located and have a wonderful time browsing for your treasure.

Penny Gray

Fort Kent

Racial injustice continues

At every sporting event we see people “disrespecting” the flag during the national anthem by talking to each other, talking on the phone, playing games on the phone, texting, walking, drinking, eating. Fans have always done this, but it’s only been since some football players have resorted to making a statement to the nation during the national anthem that people have become outraged at “disrespecting” the flag.

All this misplaced outrage from fans and the president is ignoring the point of these protests. Black Americans have been beaten and murdered by the police for decades and most of the police officers have been acquitted. Rodney King was beaten by four police officers in Los Angeles in 1991. The beating was caught on video tape, yet three officers were acquitted and a verdict was not reached on the fourth. It’s no surprise that 27 years later, we still see beatings and murders of black men and women by the police in this country on a regular basis.

However, football fans would rather complain about football players interrupting their enjoyment of the game by reminding them, for just a couple of minutes a week, that this injustice is happening. They’d rather burn jerseys than even acknowledge that there is a problem with the way some of their fellow Americans are being treated. Does this mean they condone racist behavior from our police force and government in this country? How little we’ve accomplished.

David Cox

Orono

Poliquin standing up for veterans

Bruce Poliquin is standing up for the veterans of Maine in Congress. I recently learned that he is working to improve the VA Choice Program through the VA Mission Act. As a veteran who lives in a more rural area of the state, I appreciate his efforts to make sure I have access to quality health services. It can be stressful trying to plan a visit to the VA medical center in Togus. But with this new legislation, I can see my local doctor and still receive my VA benefits.

The efforts of Rep. Poliquin will help so many veterans like myself have access to quality healthcare. Thank you to my congressman for supporting the VA Mission Act and the veterans of Maine.

Tyler Emory

Orono

SNAP rollbacks wrong

Proposed new rollbacks and regulations of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) within the 2018 Farm Bill undermine rural and urban communities that face food insecurity without providing an avenue for upward mobility. U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s proposed work requirements for SNAP beneficiaries assume that work is accessible and available. The goal to make people food independent should not be reached through taking away rights to food.

SNAP has grown considerably since its inception. What is driving the pattern of increased dependence? Access to food stamps does not necessarily perpetuate reliance on them. Moreover, other social forces revolving around equity (racial biases, socioeconomic barriers, etc.) contribute to food insecurity in rural and urban communities here in Maine and elsewhere.

Support of SNAP does not offer a system-wide solution to this larger problem of inequality, but it does provide a necessary safety net for those facing food insecurity. And that is exactly why it cannot be cut back in the 2018 Farm Bill without significant steps being made elsewhere, whether they be job creation efforts, destigmatizing poverty, or creating a just system that does not pigeonhole people into a lower socioeconomic class.

Sam Rickerich

Lewiston