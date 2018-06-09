Four people dead in Berwick two-car accident

By CBS 13 • June 9, 2018 4:46 pm

BERWICK — Four people have died in a two-car crash on Route 4 in Berwick Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Three people were deceased on the scene, and another person was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Four other people were also transported to the hospital. Police did not released the names of the victims or the cause of the crash.

Route 4 remains closed Saturday afternoon and is expected to stay closed for several more hours.

Berwick Police and the Maine Warden Service are investigating the accident.

Motorists should avoid the area, police said.

