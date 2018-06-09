Crash shuts down Route 1, power in Arundel

ARUNDEL, Maine — A stretch of Route 1 in Arundel is closed after a motor vehicle struck a utility pole Saturday morning.
York County Sheriff William King said the accident happened in the area of 1429 Portland Road, which is Route 1, knocking out power in the immediate area.
Power lines were brought down in the accident.
Route 1 will be closed until at least 1 p.m. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Watch bangordailynews.com for updates
Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.
Comments