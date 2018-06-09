Midcoast
June 09, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Moose Lottery | I-395 | Election 2018
Midcoast

Mary E commissioning celebrated at Maine Maritime Museum

Courtesy of the Maine Maritime Museum
Courtesy of the Maine Maritime Museum
The Mary E, the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing vessel still sailing, arrives at Maine Maritime Museum.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

Maine Maritime Museum is celebrating the commissioning of the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing vessel still sailing with a day of boatbuilding events on Saturday.

The Mary E was built in Bath in 1906, and was restored over the past year.

Today’s events include tours of the vessel, a “build your own sloop” craft, demonstrations including wood carving, treenail making, hand auger and caulking and blacksmithing, and a performance by the Bath City Band.

The event runs until 3 p.m. at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath.

Cost is $6 and free for children younger than 12. Sails aboard the vessels Jenny Ives and other cruises have an additional charge.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like