Mary E commissioning celebrated at Maine Maritime Museum

Courtesy of the Maine Maritime Museum Courtesy of the Maine Maritime Museum

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 9, 2018 1:01 pm

Maine Maritime Museum is celebrating the commissioning of the oldest Maine-built wooden fishing vessel still sailing with a day of boatbuilding events on Saturday.

The Mary E was built in Bath in 1906, and was restored over the past year.

Today’s events include tours of the vessel, a “build your own sloop” craft, demonstrations including wood carving, treenail making, hand auger and caulking and blacksmithing, and a performance by the Bath City Band.

The event runs until 3 p.m. at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath.

Cost is $6 and free for children younger than 12. Sails aboard the vessels Jenny Ives and other cruises have an additional charge.

