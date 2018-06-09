Lewiston-Auburn
June 09, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn Latest News | Poll Questions | Moose Lottery | I-395 | Election 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Man dies in Brownfield rollover

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
A man died after his motor vehicle rolled over in Brownfield Friday evening.
By CBS 13

BROWNFIELD, Maine — A man died after his motor vehicle rolled over in Brownfield Friday evening.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on Route 5.

Deputies and a reconstruction team spent hours on scene Friday. The male driver died in the accident. His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Rescue crews from Brownfield and Fryeburg responded to the scene. Route 5 was closed for several hours before reopening.

Police have not released any cause of the accident. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The accident remains under investigation.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like