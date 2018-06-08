Twins who grew up in Bangor commit to play ice hockey at University of Maine

Robert Falcetti | Taft School Robert Falcetti | Taft School

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • June 8, 2018 1:00 am

Morgan Trimper and Ally Trimper spent 11 years in Bangor while their father, Steve, was the head baseball coach at the University of Maine.

The twins, who left Bangor High after their sophomore year to attend The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut, will return to Orono in the fall of 2019 to play ice hockey for the Black Bears.

The Trimpers have verbally committed to accept scholarships to play at UMaine.

The twins will play their third and final season at Taft beginning in the fall.

“We’re so excited. It feels like we’re going back home,” Ally said. “We spent so much time on that campus. We know it real well. It’ll be nice to go back.”

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “We looked at a bunch of different schools but we kind of found our way back to Maine.”

The twins, whose dad is the head baseball coach at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, said they look forward to playing for head coach Richard Reichenbach and his wife, assistant coach Sara Reichenbach. They previously attended summer hockey clinics at UMaine.

Richard Reichenbach was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year last season after leading the Black Bears to a 19-14-5 record (11-9-4 HE) and the program’s first tournament semifinal berth.

UMaine also earned its first-ever top-10 national ranking.

“They’re awesome. They do a great job developing players and we’re both looking forward to developing with them,” Morgan said.

“We grew up around them and we can relate to their coaching style,” Ally said. “They push you hard and their teams are (hardworking) and gritty and that’s how we play.”

Morgan Trimper said she and Ally watched several of UMaine’s games on the Internet last winter.

“I love the way they run the team. They had an awesome season,” Morgan said

The Trimpers played on the Bangor High School boys hockey team for two seasons and also were members of the Rams’ Class A state championship girls soccer team and the softball team.

In their first year at Taft, they also played soccer and softball along with hockey, but last season they concentrated on conditioning and weight training in the fall rather than play soccer to get ready for the hockey season. That’s what they intend to do again this season.

“I built up some muscle, gained some weight and felt stronger,” said Morgan, who played center and right wing.

The swift-skating Trimpers, who are 18, helped the Taft School turn in one of the best seasons in program history as the Rhinos went 17-6 in the Founders League and reached the playoffs. Defenseman Olivia King, who played for the Old Town-Orono High boys team, also played for Taft as did Auburn’s Kristina Cornelio.

The Trimpers believe they benefited from playing for the Bangor High boys team as they were forced to play at a faster pace. But they said their decision to attend the Taft School and adjust to play on a girls team has been valuable.

“It’s a lot different academically, athletically and socially,” said Ally, who plays left wing. “It’s like a mini college. You have to be organized and have good time management because you’re playing a sport, working out and doing homework every day.”

“My skills have developed tremendously and Taft has played a big role in that,” Morgan said. “It has taught us to balance our time wisely.”

The Trimpers intend to work on all aspects of their game next season in preparation for their college careers.

“I want to improve a little bit every day,” Ally said. “The players at the college level are all big, strong and fast.”

“I have the speed but I have to build my strength so I can stay on my skates,” Morgan said.

The Trimpers’ participation at UMaine is dependent upon them being accepted into the school and meeting NCAA eligibility requirements.

